Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Director Sells $76,032.91 in Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) Director Steven L. Berman sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $76,032.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 832,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,639,499.30. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ DORM opened at $129.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.89. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.43 and a 1-year high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.43. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $503.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

Institutional Trading of Dorman Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $944,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

