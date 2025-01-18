Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Short Interest Down 6.1% in December

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,300 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the December 15th total of 216,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 84.7 days.

Dr. Martens Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DOCMF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.88. 550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,831. Dr. Martens has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

