Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Short Interest Down 6.1% in December

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,300 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the December 15th total of 216,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 84.7 days.
Dr. Martens Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DOCMF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.88. 550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,831. Dr. Martens has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85.
Dr. Martens Company Profile
