Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Short Interest Up 26.8% in December

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,492,300 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the December 15th total of 2,754,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 65.4 days.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of DREUF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.14. 19,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,104. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $10.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at December 31, 2023, we own, manage and operate a global portfolio of well-located, diversified industrial properties comprising 327 assets totalling approximately 71.4 million square feet of GLA in key markets across Canada, Europe and the U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.