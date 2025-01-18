Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 2,500 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $75,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 401,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,186,387.68. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $296,500.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $75,950.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $67,925.00.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $64,275.00.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Dropbox by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 2,479.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 133.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

