Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 2,500 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $75,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 401,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,186,387.68. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 2nd, Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $296,500.00.
- On Monday, December 30th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $75,950.00.
- On Friday, November 15th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $67,925.00.
- On Tuesday, October 29th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $64,275.00.
Shares of DBX stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
