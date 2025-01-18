Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Rating Increased to Hold at Cantor Fitzgerald

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DT. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.92.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE DT opened at $51.31 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $61.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.19.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $2,891,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,007,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,237,007.54. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 21.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,350,000 after acquiring an additional 64,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 20.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,610,000 after purchasing an additional 884,673 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Dynatrace by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

