Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.06 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.71 ($0.05). Eden Research shares last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,372,424 shares changing hands.
Eden Research Trading Up 2.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.78 million, a PE ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.06.
Eden Research Company Profile
Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eden Research
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Eden Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eden Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.