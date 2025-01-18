Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.06 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.71 ($0.05). Eden Research shares last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,372,424 shares changing hands.

Eden Research Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.78 million, a PE ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.06.

Get Eden Research alerts:

Eden Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eden Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eden Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.