electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Announces Preliminary Financial Results for Q4 2024 and Full Year

On January 17, 2025, electroCore, Inc. released information regarding its unaudited preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. The company’s executive officers are scheduled to present these results to investors and analysts in upcoming meetings.

According to the information provided in the 8-K filing, electroCore reported net revenue of $7.07 million for the fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2024. Additionally, the company disclosed that its net revenue for the full fiscal year of 2024 amounted to $25.2 million. As of December 31, 2024, electroCore held a total of $12.2 million in cash, restricted cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities.

It is important to note that the figures mentioned above are preliminary and unaudited. The company specified that the information shared in the filing, including the Investor Presentation dated January 17, 2025, is not to be considered as “filed” for the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or as subject to the liabilities of Sections 11 and 12(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933.

As electroCore makes strides in its financial performance, it continues to engage with investors and analysts to provide insights into its operations and future prospects. These presentations serve as opportunities for stakeholders to gain a deeper understanding of the company’s financial standing and strategic direction moving forward.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania.

