Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,002.22.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $726.24 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $612.70 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $689.43 billion, a PE ratio of 78.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $783.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $856.02.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,522.40. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

