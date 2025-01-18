Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Short Interest Down 5.4% in December

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,300 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 186,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 881.5 days.
Elisa Oyj Price Performance
OTCMKTS ELMUF remained flat at $45.17 during trading hours on Friday. Elisa Oyj has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.11.
About Elisa Oyj
