Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Short Interest Down 5.4% in December

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,300 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 186,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 881.5 days.

Elisa Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS ELMUF remained flat at $45.17 during trading hours on Friday. Elisa Oyj has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.11.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers data communication services, including fixed and mobile network subscriptions, supplementary digital services, cable-tv subscriptions, and entertainment services, as well as eBook services.

