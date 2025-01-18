Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Short Interest Up 29.8% in December

Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the December 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Emergent Metals Trading Up 6.7 %

OTCMKTS:EGMCF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 22,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,691. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. Emergent Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.

About Emergent Metals

Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. The company holds interest in the Golden Arrow, the New York Canyon, the Mindora, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide properties located in Nevada, the United States.

