Empirical Asset Management LLC Buys 732 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,581,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,531 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,642,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,781,000 after buying an additional 207,604 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,627,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,677,000 after buying an additional 171,411 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,180,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,576,000 after acquiring an additional 184,105 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 102.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,431,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,364 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.18.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1522 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

