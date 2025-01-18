Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 295,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,387,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 35,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 863.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 688,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,097,000 after buying an additional 617,030 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $70.29 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $55.56 and a 12 month high of $71.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.41.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

