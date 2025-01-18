Empirical Asset Management LLC Invests $2.97 Million in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of CRH by 9.5% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in CRH by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in CRH by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Price Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at $97.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.35. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $68.15 and a 1 year high of $104.23.

CRH Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. CRH’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

CRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRH

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.