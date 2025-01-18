Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,161,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $984,205,000 after buying an additional 936,863 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 23,083,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $821,331,000 after acquiring an additional 827,540 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,703,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,655,000 after acquiring an additional 644,526 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,163,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $737,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,142,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $655,556,000 after purchasing an additional 176,733 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $44.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $97.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

