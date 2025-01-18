Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

ENR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Energizer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

Shares of ENR opened at $35.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.65. Energizer has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 230.77%.

In other news, VP Sara B. Hampton sold 2,812 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $108,233.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,401.15. This trade represents a 37.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin Vauth sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $71,148.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,115.26. The trade was a 25.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,860 shares of company stock worth $334,694. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Energizer by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

