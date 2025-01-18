Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.74 ($1.19) and traded as low as GBX 93.70 ($1.14). Epwin Group shares last traded at GBX 95 ($1.16), with a volume of 119,041 shares changing hands.

Epwin Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 100.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 97.74. The company has a market capitalization of £132.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1,583.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.77.

About Epwin Group

Epwin is the leading manufacturer of energy efficient and low maintenance building products, with significant market shares, supplying the Repair, Maintenance and Improvement (“RMI”), new build and social housing sectors.

