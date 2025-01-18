Euronav NV (NYSE:CMBT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Euronav NV (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,200 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 326,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Euronav Stock Performance
Shares of Euronav stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. Euronav has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of -0.11.
