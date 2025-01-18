Euronav NV (NYSE:CMBT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Euronav NV (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,200 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 326,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Euronav Stock Performance

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. Euronav has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of -0.11.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

