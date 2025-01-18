Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Receives $436.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $435.44.

Several analysts have commented on EG shares. Barclays cut their target price on Everest Group from $517.00 to $499.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of EG opened at $362.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Everest Group has a 12 month low of $343.76 and a 12 month high of $407.30. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.52%.

In other Everest Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. purchased 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $348.64 per share, with a total value of $1,000,596.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,443,062.08. The trade was a 9.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,553,330. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EG. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Everest Group by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Everest Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Everest Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust grew its position in Everest Group by 80.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

