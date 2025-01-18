Everpar Advisors LLC Acquires 280 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 12.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 540,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,752,000 after purchasing an additional 68,189 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7,379.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 173,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,083,000 after buying an additional 171,210 shares during the period. Yost Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $5,201,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.89.

Zoetis Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $166.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.15 and its 200 day moving average is $179.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $200.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

