Everpar Advisors LLC Acquires 449 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 16,085.7% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 38.6% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,748.60. The trade was a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $49.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $61.22.

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

About Monster Beverage



Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

