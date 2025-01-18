Everpar Advisors LLC Invests $264,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 457,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 100,283 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 58,563 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 176,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.54. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $19.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

