EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) versus Autozi Internet Technology (Global) (NASDAQ:AZI) Head to Head Contrast

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) and Autozi Internet Technology (Global) (NASDAQ:AZI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EVgo and Autozi Internet Technology (Global), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVgo 0 2 8 2 3.00 Autozi Internet Technology (Global) 0 0 0 0 0.00

EVgo presently has a consensus target price of $6.61, indicating a potential upside of 93.87%. Given EVgo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe EVgo is more favorable than Autozi Internet Technology (Global).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

17.4% of EVgo shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.0% of EVgo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares EVgo and Autozi Internet Technology (Global)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVgo -18.60% N/A -5.62% Autozi Internet Technology (Global) N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EVgo and Autozi Internet Technology (Global)”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVgo $160.95 million 6.42 -$42.43 million ($0.42) -8.12 Autozi Internet Technology (Global) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EVgo.

Summary

EVgo beats Autozi Internet Technology (Global) on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc. owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services. It also provides ancillary services, such as customization of digital applications, charging data integration, loyalty programs, access to chargers behind parking lot or garage pay gates, microtargeted advertising, and charging reservations; and hardware, design, and construction services for charging sites, as well as ongoing operations, maintenance, and networking and software integration solutions through eXtend. In addition, it offers PlugShare such as data, research, and advertising services and equipment procurement and operational services. EVgo, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.EVgo, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of EVgo Holdings LLC.

About Autozi Internet Technology (Global)

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides professional one-stop automotive products and services through online and offline channels in the People’s Republic of China. It sells new cars, and auto parts and accessories, as well as offers automotive insurance related services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, China.

