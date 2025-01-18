ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. ExlService has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $47.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average of $39.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $472.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.73 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ExlService will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $160,562.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,580 shares in the company, valued at $642,249. This represents a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $4,687,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,323,661.15. This represents a 12.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,458 shares of company stock worth $18,720,514 over the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in ExlService by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,616,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,869,000 after buying an additional 233,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,837,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,693,000 after acquiring an additional 59,196 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,092,000 after purchasing an additional 87,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,326,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,083,000 after purchasing an additional 149,856 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ExlService by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,468,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,756,000 after purchasing an additional 88,759 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

