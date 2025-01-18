EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Price Up 3.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.14 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 103,351 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 771,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $510.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 234.2% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 142,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 99,606 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after buying an additional 166,699 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 410.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 197,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patient Square Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $10,882,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

