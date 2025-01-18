FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Intel were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 7,370.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The company has a market capitalization of $92.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

