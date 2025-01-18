Fellazo (OTCMKTS:FLLCU) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Fellazo Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLLCU – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 6,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 8,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Fellazo Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15.

About Fellazo

(Get Free Report)

Fellazo Inc intends to focus its search for target businesses in the health food and supplement sector. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Yongkang, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fellazo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fellazo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.