Fermata Advisors LLC Buys 147 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,115 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 329.4% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 73 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of COST opened at $943.19 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $675.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1,008.25. The firm has a market cap of $418.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $949.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $900.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,075.00 price target (up previously from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $880.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $990.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,013.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 1,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.68, for a total value of $1,266,866.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,514,232. The trade was a 4.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

