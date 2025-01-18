Fermata Advisors LLC Has $416,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PH. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $703.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $691.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $722.94.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total value of $3,434,178.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,263,244.80. This represents a 27.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total transaction of $1,703,818.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,839.40. This represents a 30.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,303,829. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PH opened at $670.75 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $458.09 and a 1-year high of $712.42. The company has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $671.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $617.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

