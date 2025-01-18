Fermata Advisors LLC Makes New $445,000 Investment in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,666,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,920,000 after acquiring an additional 24,494,209 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,898,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,274,000 after purchasing an additional 159,043 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,032.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,049,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,697,000 after buying an additional 1,953,258 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,860,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,111,000 after buying an additional 879,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,741,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,303,000 after buying an additional 680,584 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHR opened at $24.30 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.74.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

