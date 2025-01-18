Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 33 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.82, for a total transaction of $48,136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,378,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,595,351.10. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total transaction of $667,583.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,337.92. The trade was a 36.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,014 shares of company stock worth $188,992,187 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $760.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.53.

Intuit Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $604.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $557.29 and a one year high of $714.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $647.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $637.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

