Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 905 Shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Fermata Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 1,507.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 929,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after acquiring an additional 871,596 shares during the period. DORVAL Corp acquired a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $15,629,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 483.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 572,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 474,221 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,738,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,187,000 after purchasing an additional 288,657 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 1,033.4% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 241,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 220,191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:FLBL opened at $24.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.30.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.