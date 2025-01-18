Fermata Advisors LLC Trims Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Fermata Advisors LLC decreased its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,379,000 after purchasing an additional 538,256 shares during the period. Mad River Investors raised its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 26.7% in the third quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 389,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,682,000 after acquiring an additional 82,187 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 368,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $14,810,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 4,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,670,000 after acquiring an additional 189,585 shares during the period.

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $83.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.57 and its 200 day moving average is $60.03. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $86.11. The stock has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

