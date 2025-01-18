Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (NASDAQ:FDTX) Stock Price Up 2% – Here’s Why

Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (NASDAQ:FDTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.99 and last traded at $35.79. 12,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 16,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.

Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $166.47 million, a PE ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.70.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (NASDAQ:FDTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (FDTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in innovative businesses believed to have the potential for market disruption. The fund holds global disruptive technology companies, from machine learning to next-generation hardware and AI.

