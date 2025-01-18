Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.25 and last traded at $61.00. 24,737 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 107,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.76.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.64 and its 200-day moving average is $60.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDLO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,352,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,047 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,976,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,583,000 after buying an additional 50,154 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 303,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,618,000 after buying an additional 41,250 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 724,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,474,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares during the period.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

