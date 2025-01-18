Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein Acquires 701 Shares

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $78.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.22. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $58.24 and a one year high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 982.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,895,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $293,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,596 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 449.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,103,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,693,000 after buying an additional 3,357,329 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,304.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 605,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,927,000 after acquiring an additional 562,154 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $40,029,000. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 67.2% during the second quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,153,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,900,000 after purchasing an additional 463,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FIS. Susquehanna raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

