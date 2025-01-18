Financial Contrast: MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) & Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF)

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) and Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MeiraGTx and Innate Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx -633.05% -146.38% -53.05% Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MeiraGTx and Innate Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx 0 0 2 0 3.00 Innate Pharma 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

MeiraGTx currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 275.40%. Given MeiraGTx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innate Pharma has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.5% of MeiraGTx shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of MeiraGTx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of Innate Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MeiraGTx and Innate Pharma”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx $14.02 million 34.89 -$84.03 million ($1.21) -5.17 Innate Pharma $66.71 million N/A -$8.19 million N/A N/A

Innate Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than MeiraGTx.

Summary

Innate Pharma beats MeiraGTx on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia. Its programs in clinical development include Phase I/II clinical stage programs in achromatopsia, X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, and RPE65-deficiency; Phase I clinical trials for radiation-induced xerostomia; and Parkinson's program that has completed a Phase II trial. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for the treatment of inherited retinal disease. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A., a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager. Its products in preclinical trials are IPH43, an anti-MICA/B ADC and IPH45, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC); and IPH67, an undisclosed, multi-specific ANKET. The company has licensing and collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and Orega Biotech; and co-development and license agreement with MedImmune Limited. Innate Pharma S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

