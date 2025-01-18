Financial & Tax Architects LLC Boosts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $1,174,000. Taurus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,994,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ASML by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ASML by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML traded up $6.05 on Friday, hitting $756.33. 1,932,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,726. The company has a 50 day moving average of $704.98 and a 200-day moving average of $800.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $645.45 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $955.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

