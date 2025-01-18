Financial & Tax Architects LLC Increases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,840,000 after buying an additional 130,629 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Chubb by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,226,000 after acquiring an additional 388,746 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $721,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CB traded down $4.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $269.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,901,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,455. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $226.74 and a one year high of $302.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.17.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

