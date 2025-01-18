Financial & Tax Architects LLC Purchases New Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.30. 4,182,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,467,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.10 and a 200-day moving average of $117.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.87.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

