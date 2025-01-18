Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 906 ($11.02) and last traded at GBX 906 ($11.02), with a volume of 95719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 897 ($10.91).

Finsbury Growth & Income Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,510.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 886.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 858.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

About Finsbury Growth & Income

The Company was founded in 1926 and Nick Train has managed the portfolio since his firm, Lindsell Train, was appointed as Portfolio Manager in 2000. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (“the Company”) invests principally in the securities of UK listed companies, whilst up to a maximum of 20% of the Company’s portfolio, at the time of acquisition, can be invested in quoted companies outside of the UK.

