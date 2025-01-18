First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.86.

Several research firms have commented on FHB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FHB

First Hawaiian Stock Up 0.8 %

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $26.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.66. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Hawaiian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in First Hawaiian by 51.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Free Report

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.