First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Acquires 352 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,231 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 58 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $545.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $562.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.38.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $422.00 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $377.85 and a 52-week high of $519.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $442.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

