First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $490.60 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $413.92 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $506.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. Truist Financial started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $543.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

