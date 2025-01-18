First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 1,443 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $549.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $547.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.47. The stock has a market cap of $497.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $434.16 and a 1 year high of $559.96.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

