First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.80. 900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.
First Niles Financial Trading Down 2.8 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34.
First Niles Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th.
First Niles Financial Company Profile
First Niles Financial, Inc operates as a holding company for the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services in Ohio, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings, money market deposit, and Christmas club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Niles Financial
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for First Niles Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Niles Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.