First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Should You Buy?

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.75 and last traded at $63.73. 917,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 702% from the average session volume of 114,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.38.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 67,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,323 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $3,810,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

