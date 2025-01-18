First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the December 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
DDIV opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.97. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $41.08.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.2885 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
