First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the December 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

DDIV opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.97. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $41.08.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.2885 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDIV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,003,000.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

