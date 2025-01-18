First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stock Position Cut by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $698,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 311,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,715,000.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.89. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $60.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.233 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

