First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Acquired by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 964,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,541,000 after buying an additional 13,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 137,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average of $48.87. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $51.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

