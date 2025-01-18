First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the December 15th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 647,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 52,767 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 290,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 35,755 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 20,924 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 33,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 89.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 37,786 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTQI stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $21.11. 124,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,263. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $560.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

